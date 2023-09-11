MSU coach Mel Tucker responds to sexual harassment allegations

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: Mel Tucker, head coach of the Michigan State Spartans speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker has released a response to his suspension and sexual harassment allegations.

Read: Michigan State football: Mel Tucker suspended, Barnett acting coach, Dantonio returns

MSU athletic director Allan Haller announced during a 5 p.m. Sunday news conference that Tucker has been suspended without pay after a USA TODAY report detailed allegations of sexual harassment brought forward by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and prominent advocate against sexual violence.

Tracy filed a Title IX complaint against Tucker for sexual harassment that includes very graphic and serious allegations.

Tucker argues that there is no Title IX investigation. He released a 900+ word response Monday, Sept. 11, in which he called the allegations “completely false.” He didn’t hold back as he blasted all aspects of the situation.

He called the investigation “devoid of any semblance of fairness,” and that his upcoming hearing would be “so flawed that there is no other opportunity for the truth to come out.”

Tucker said he helped bring Tracy to campus in the summer of 2021 because he supports her mission of sexual misconduct prevention. He said that their mutual friendship grew into an intimate relationship that lasted for months and was consensual between the two.

Ms. Tracy’s attorney told us from the very beginning that I should not lose my job over her allegations, but that it would take a lot of money to make it go away. Her twisting of our personal relationship months after it concluded is designed to revive her career and destroy my life, precipitated by her greed. One of the most absurd allegations by Ms. Tracy is that if our relationship and associated facts went public, only she would be harmed, not me. As the world can see, quite the opposite is true. Excerpt from Mel Tucker’s response

He claims he gave Tracy gifts that she accepted from him.

Tracy said she froze as she listened to Tucker perform a sex act over the phone and engaged in graphic sexual talk with her. She said it was unwanted. Tucker claims she initiated the discussion after sending him a provocative photo of them together. He added that she did not object or hang up the phone during the 36-minute phone call.

Mel Tucker’s full response can be read below.

MSU said the investigation was completed in late July. Students want to know why they’re hearing about this only now.

An attorney who specializes in Title IX said MSU stuck to the due process, met deadlines for its investigation and would know the details of what was found and what both Tucker and the complainant were saying along the way.

“It has been going on, it’s eerie in a way,” said MSU senior Joel Blanding. “What other things are going on without us knowing?”

The attorney Local 4 spoke with said the person who would know the details would be Tucker’s boss, MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller, who did not respond for comment.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Haller said he was in charge of the decisions made when it came to the allegations and Tucker.

It was likely Haller’s call to keep Tucker in place. [name] said MSU was legally obligated to do a safety and risk assessment of Tucker and make the call to keep him in place or remove him.

PR and crisis expert Matt Friedman said MSU should have laid out exactly what they were doing with Tucker’s case.

“They did not explain any of that,” Friedman said. “So many are left confused.”

A hearing for Tucker is scheduled for October.