Report: Detroit Lions defensive back C. J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for season with torn pec

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn pec muscle against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Tweeted out the news Monday (Sept. 18) at 8:02 p.m.

#Lions DB CJ Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a a torn pec in Sunday’s game, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The playmaker had been a big part of Detroit’s defense. Now out indefinitely, potentially for the season. pic.twitter.com/lpWTKG7rUY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023

The loss of Gardner-Johnson would be a huge blow to a revamped Lions defense, who had hopes and aspirations of making a deep playoff run.

The 2023 offseason acquisition had 13 combined tackles through two games.