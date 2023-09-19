64º
Report: Detroit Lions defensive back C. J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for season with torn pec

CJGJ had 13 combined tackles through two games

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio, 2023 Getty Images)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn pec muscle against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Tweeted out the news Monday (Sept. 18) at 8:02 p.m.

The loss of Gardner-Johnson would be a huge blow to a revamped Lions defense, who had hopes and aspirations of making a deep playoff run.

The 2023 offseason acquisition had 13 combined tackles through two games.

