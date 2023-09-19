Report: Detroit Lions defensive back C. J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for season with torn pec

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn pec muscle against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Tweeted out the news Monday (Sept. 18) at 8:02 p.m.
#Lions DB CJ Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a a torn pec in Sunday’s game, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The playmaker had been a big part of Detroit’s defense. Now out indefinitely, potentially for the season. pic.twitter.com/lpWTKG7rUY— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023
The loss of Gardner-Johnson would be a huge blow to a revamped Lions defense, who had hopes and aspirations of making a deep playoff run.
The 2023 offseason acquisition had 13 combined tackles through two games.