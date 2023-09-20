Detroit Lions still tied for 1st after entire NFC North lost last week

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are still tied for first place after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks because every single team in the NFC North lost last week.

Detroit came into the season as the betting favorite to win the division, and those expectations were originally validated by the win at Kansas City. But the Green Bay Packers also got off to an impressive start, blasting the Chicago Bears, 38-20, on the road.

But the Packers also fell to 1-1 on Sunday, dropping a 25-24 road game against the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay led 24-12 going into the fourth quarter, but allowed a touchdown and two field goals in the final 12 minutes.

So the Lions and Packers remain tied atop the North through two weeks. The Lions will host the Falcons this weekend while the Packers welcome the New Orleans Saints.

Then, Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 4 for the first head-to-head showdown.

Last year’s NFC North champ, the Minnesota Vikings, fell to 0-2 on Thursday night with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings were upset at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opener and are now halfway to last season’s loss total after just two weeks.

The Bears, to nobody’s surprise, look like the worst team in the division. They went to Tampa Bay and lost by 10 points to fall to 0-2.

It’s not getting any easier for Chicago, which travels to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

Minnesota, meanwhile, hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.