Answering 14 Detroit Lions fan questions: Dreading SOL, injury concerns, rookies

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions got back in the win column last week and are about to take on the Packers for sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

This season is so much better than all the other seasons. So far.

But as well as the Lions played against the Falcons, fans are still worried. Some are waiting for the other shoe to drop. Others are concerned about all the injuries.

We received 14 questions from Lions fans this week. Sadly, this time, there were none about stadium food, ski masks, or Patrick Mahomes commercials. Oh well, maybe next week.

NOTE: Some viewer questions have been slightly edited for clarity.

When are they going to be just the Same Old Lions?

Asked by: Fred J. and Ron K. on Facebook

I know some fans are having a hard time trusting the Lions because of how long it’s been since they were actually good. But Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made sure these aren’t the Same Old Lions.

SOL meant missing on draft picks, finding creative ways to lose close games, and falling out of the playoff race so early that the second half of the season didn’t even matter.

The Lions aren’t drafting any Eric Ebrons or Teez Tabors these days. Look at the first four picks from this year. Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta are two of the best players on the team, while Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell are playing major roles.

As for finding ways to lose, did you see how the Lions responded to Goff’s ugly interception this weekend? The old Lions would have given up a touchdown and blown the 10-point lead. These Lions immediately got a defensive stop and drove 62 yards for a touchdown that sealed the win.

The roster is never going to be perfect, and even if the Lions have a great season, they’ll still lose at least 6-7 games. But SOL is gone.

How big of a difference will Jameson Williams make? Can Gibbs stand up to being an every down back? Can the defensive line keep up the pressure?

Asked by: Tom L. on Facebook

Three questions usually cost extra, Tom, but I’ll let it slide.

Jameson Williams is the missing piece to the Lions’ offense. Jared Goff is a capable quarterback, the offensive line (when healthy) is excellent, Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best possession receivers in the NFL, and LaPorta looks like a weapon at tight end.

The only thing missing from the passing game is a deep threat. That’s exactly why Brad Holmes traded up to draft Williams, and his absence is making it much easier for defenses to pack it in against the short passing and rushing attacks.

Even if he isn’t catching eight passes per game when he returns, Williams will make a big difference by opening up the field for St. Brown, Gibbs, and LaPorta. That’s when Goff thrives.

As for Gibbs, the Lions really do not want him to be an every down back this early in his career -- if at all. That’s why he only got a few touches against the Chiefs and Seahawks. But the injury to Montgomery forced them to up his usage, and for the most part, he played well.

Montgomery should be back soon, and then Gibbs will do less between-the-tackles running and more operating in space. Every down backs are rare in the NFL these days, and the Lions are definitely in favor of a tandem.

I think the defensive line needs a little help to get pressure -- that was obvious in the Seattle game. Aaron Glenn responded by hitting Atlanta with a variety of blitz looks, and it worked like a charm. As long as he keeps bringing pressure and mixing up where it comes from, the Lions can make quarterbacks uncomfortable.

But I don’t know if the defensive line can get consistent pressure just rushing four.

How will the offensive line look while trying to get healthy?

Asked by: Don G. on Facebook

It’s not official yet, but Dan Campbell sounded very optimistic that Taylor Decker will return on Thursday, which not only helps the Lions at left tackle, but allows Penei Sewell to return to where he’s most effective on the right side.

Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson didn’t practice Tuesday, but so far, there’s no reason to believe they won’t play against the Packers.

So that just leaves one guard spot to fill: Graham Glasgow will likely start for Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Don expressed some concern about Goff taking hits, which is valid. The Falcons hit him nine times over the weekend, and it clearly affected his accuracy on several throws, including the interception and the missed deep ball to Kalif Raymond.

The Lions need to do a better job keeping Goff upright this week against Rashan Gary and the Green Bay pass rush.

How do we keep up the focus? What’s getting in the way of doing this every time?

Asked by: Brett C. on Facebook

The NFL is such a week-to-week league. One game, a team will look unbeatable. The next, it’s losing to a massive underdog.

That’s why it takes more than a few weeks to really sort out the contenders from the pretenders. So far, we’ve seen two really impressive performances from the Lions in three tries. At the end of the day, the Lions have a winning record against three teams that are all 2-1.

It would be really nice to see them string together consecutive wins, especially against the Packers. If they struggle on Thursday night like they did against Seattle, then we’ll address the inconsistency.

What’s up with our wide receivers?

Asked by: Wynell L. on Facebook

Other than St. Brown, the Lions don’t have the most talented wide receiver room. It’s definitely an area of concern, at least until Williams returns in four weeks.

But there have been some solid contributors this season. Josh Reynolds had 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games, and Raymond caught four passes for 55 yards this weekend.

The pecking order is clearly St. Brown and LaPorta at the top, and then Reynolds and Raymond when Goff’s early reads aren’t open. Once Williams joins the mix, that group doesn’t look too bad.

Can the defense find any consistency?

Asked by: Eric L. on Facebook

I think the answer is yes, they have it in them.

Look at what they’ve done so far. Even though Mahomes didn’t have Travis Kelce, he’s still the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL, and the Lions held the Chiefs to 20 points and 316 total yards.

Then, this week, the Lions faced a Falcons offense that rushed for 211 yards against Green Bay. Atlanta had just 44 yards rushing on 2.2 yards per carry against Detroit.

So the Lions can stop the pass, they can stop the run, they can sack the quarterback -- it’s clear they’re capable. But I understand what Eric means: How do we know games like Seattle won’t keep happening?

We don’t. But I’m optimistic because there aren’t many obvious weaknesses.

Emmanuel Moseley will be a huge addition when he returns from injury, because Jerry Jacobs has struggled in coverage. Other than that, the Lions appear to be solid up front, improved at linebacker, and at least average in the secondary.

NFL offenses are going to score points. But the Lions at least look competitive.

What made Holmes believe in these rookies when he drafted them?

Asked by: Jeremy L. on Facebook

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Holmes, it’s that he’s mastered evaluating talent from the college ranks. From St. Brown in the fourth round to James Houston and Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round to Branch this year -- the Lions are loaded with examples of his draft prowess.

Specifically, guys like LaPorta and Branch were stars in college, but Holmes was looking for players who specifically fit into Detroit’s scheme. LaPorta, for example, fills the reliable pass-catching void the Lions have had at tight end since trading T.J. Hockenson.

When it comes to how he actually identifies those later picks -- shoot, if I knew how he did that I’d be running an NFL team myself. But what I do know is it’s the first time the Lions have drafted this well in my lifetime, and it’s creating a young roster capable of sustaining success for awhile.

How many more injuries can the Lions sustain before a drop-off?

Asked by: Joe S. on Facebook

It depends on the position, but I think we saw Sunday that there is a definite drop-off looming at some spots.

The offensive line collapsed late in the game after Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper got hurt and the Lions were forced to go to option No. 4 at right tackle: rookie Colby Sorsdal.

The secondary remains without Moseley and lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson for at least most of the season, so I’d say another injury there would be pretty devastating.

The good news is the Lions are close to getting some of their injured players back. Decker and Montgomery might play Thursday, and it doesn’t sound like Moseley and Kerby Joseph are far behind. Vaitai wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which suggests he could return in the coming weeks.

Detroit has some depth because of Holmes’ drafting, but there’s always going to be a certain threshold of injuries that no team can overcome. The Lions aren’t near that threshold -- not yet.

Will any of our injured players be back in time for the game?

Asked by: Mike W. on Twitter and Alan B. on Facebook

Based on what Campbell said Tuesday, I’m predicting that Decker and Montgomery will play. Joseph and Moseley are up in the air. I think Vaitai will be out.

Click here to read Campbell’s full injury updates from Tuesday.

Can we sustain this play and go on a winning streak?

Asked by: Samantha A. on Twitter

Three of the next four games are on the road against winning teams, and the Lions have some really tough road games scattered throughout the schedule (Buccaneers, Ravens, Chargers, Saints, Vikings, Cowboys), so I’m not sure we’re going to see any four- or five-game winning streaks this season.

But the Lions are good enough to avoid a long losing streak, and that’s how you mak the playoffs in the NFL. I think they’ll find a way to finish with 10 wins, which just might be good enough to win the North.

Can they maintain their tenacity?

Asked by: Timothy A. on Facebook

Have you seen those locker room speeches from Dan Campbell? I think the Lions go to sleep with tenacity.

When will they win a playoff game?

Asked by: Jeffrey W. on Facebook

I’m not ready to say the Lions will win a playoff game this season, but with one more round of draft picks from Holmes, I do think they will next year.