Feel the Bern: Detroit Tigers watching playoffs from home once again

DETROIT – The baseball playoffs begin today, but once again, the Tigers are watching. Instead of Detroit being all psyched about the Tigers and their postseason chances, it’s a “who cares” mood. Think about it: Unless you’re from the city that’s playing, your interest in the games is close to zip.

The big news out of the Tigers today is they are letting Matt Shepard go as their play-by-play guy. Not a word on baseball.

The last time the Tigers made the playoffs was back in 2014. That seems like an eternity ago. Even the Oakland Athletics, who spend close to nothing, made it in 2020. How about the Kansas City Royals? They made it in 2015, and even won the World Series. They beat the Mets in five games. The Miami Marlins skimp more than the Athletics, and they made it in 2020. Sure, it was a COVID year, but it still counts.

However, the Tigers shouldn’t feel alone at missing out on the postseason. They are tied with the Angels for the longest playoff drought -- 2023 was the ninth year in a row that both teams missed the playoffs. But the Angels spent money like they were printing it and have little to show for it with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. And Ohtani might break the bank if he remains in Anaheim.

So enjoy the playoffs. If you’re a Tigers fan and feel you’ve been left out -- you have. Just remember: There’s always next year. Don’t you hate that cliche?