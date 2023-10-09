52º
Detroit Lions’ Emmanuel Moseley tears ACL minutes after returning from serious injury to other knee

Moseley hurt in 1st quarter of Lions debut

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) lies in the turf after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press 2023)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have lost cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL just minutes into his return from a long-term injury to his other knee, according to reports.

Detroit signed Moseley as a free agent this offseason after he missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a torn left ACL. Moseley suffered the injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

He missed the first four games of this season due to lingering knee and hamstring issues, but finally made his Lions debut Sunday against those same Panthers.

On just the third defensive drive, with 4:25 left in the first quarter, Moseley went down with a non-contact injury during a short completion from Bryce Young to Adam Thielen. Moseley wasn’t involved in the play, but he was down for while before limping off the field.

Reports surfaced Monday morning that he tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported the news.

It’s a terrible break for a player who spent the last calendar year working hard to get back on the field. His deal with the Lions was only for one season, so it’s unclear what the immediate future holds for the 27-year-old.

For Detroit, star rookie defensive back Brian Branch also missed Sunday’s game due to injury, and top safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is expected to miss the entire season with a torn pectoral. Brad Holmes might need to find a creative way to help the secondary survive this rash of injuries.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

