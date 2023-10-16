Detroit Lions fans take over yet another opponent’s stadium in first-place road win

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Another road game, another chance for Detroit Lions fans to take over an opponent’s stadium.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday, as the Lions took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of first-place teams.

“Let’s go Lions” chants could be heard throughout the game, as thousands of Honolulu Blue-clad fans made the trip down to Tampa to see their team win for the fourth week in a row.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Detroit Lions fans cheer after their 20-6 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

It’s no surprise for a fan base that’s spent the past several decades waiting to support a winning team. Ford Field has been raucous for countless games that didn’t even matter over the years, but now that the Lions are true contenders, the enthusiasm has reached another level.

In the opener, blue and white jerseys were speckled throughout Arrowhead Stadium on a night the Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl banner. Lions fans could be heard throughout that broadcast, especially after the team polished off a shocking upset win.

Then, three weeks later, Lambeau Field fell victim to the Blue wave.

“You would think that we were in Detroit with these fans,” Charissa Thompson said during the postgame broadcast in Green Bay. She was practically shouting over “let’s go Lions” chants as fans celebrated a blowout win over the Packers.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: A Detroit Lions fan holds a sign prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The Buccaneers wore their throwback “creamsicle” uniforms on Sunday, but there was plenty of Honolulu Blue among the orange that blanketed Raymond James Stadium.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said it might be the most impressive opposing fan base he’s experienced at an NFL game.

Are you seeing this⁉️ pic.twitter.com/h8WTexJN1l — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 16, 2023

The Lions also posted a video from the concourse after the game:

Made ourselves at home 💙 pic.twitter.com/zc2Xx4sy5o — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 15, 2023

I’ve always admired Lions fans for their unwavering loyalty, and now they’re finally being rewarded.