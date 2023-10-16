Detroit Lions tied for best record in NFL after beating first-place Bucs, top 2 teams lose

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are now tied for the best record in the NFL after beating the first-place Buccaneers while both the 49ers and Eagles lost.

Before games began Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were the last remaining undefeated teams at 5-0. Detroit was among a group of teams sitting one game behind, at 4-1.

The Lions took care of business on the road against the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just two field goals in a 20-6 victory. That guaranteed them at least a tie for the second-best record since the 49ers had lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the day.

But just minutes after the Lions’ game went final, Jalen Hurts threw a late interception with the Eagles leading the New York Jets 14-12. The Jets scored a touchdown and got a fourth-down stop to hand the Eagles their first loss.

Now there are five teams tied at 5-1: the Lions, 49ers, Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs.

In terms of the actual NFC standings, Detroit is still technically in third place because its loss came against an NFC team (the Seattle Seahawks) while the 49ers and Eagles both lost to AFC foes. Overall conference winning percentage is one of the primary tiebreakers for playoff seeding.

But there are 11 games left to play, and the Lions couldn’t have imagined being in a better position. They’re a comfortable 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and just clinched a possible future tiebreaker over the Buccaneers if both teams win their divisions.

For a team that hasn’t hosted a playoff game in 30 years or won a division title in the entire NFC North era, the Lions have some lofty goals within reach this year.