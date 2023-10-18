Jared Goff earns award for performance in Detroit Lions win over Buccaneers

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

DETROIT – Jared Goff earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in the Detroit Lions’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions lost starting running back David Montgomery to injury Sunday and only rushed for 1.8 yards per carry as a team. So Goff was forced to throw the ball 44 times in what turned out to be a defensive battle.

He completed 30 of those passes for 353 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. If not for a handful of drops, he likely would have surpassed 400 yards for the first time in his Lions career.

Goff is a big reason why Detroit is off to a 5-1 start and in first place in the NFC North Division. He’s thrown for 1,618 yards and 11 touchdowns this season with only three interceptions.

The 29-year-old will face another tough challenge this weekend, as the Lions travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Montgomery is not expected to play, but rookie Jahmyr Gibbs might return to bolster the backfield.