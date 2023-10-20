It’s only preseason, but Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson looks like the real deal

Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

When the Pistons lost the NBA draft lottery earlier this year, things were looking grim. Wemby mania wasn’t coming to Detroit.

With the No. 5 pick, the Pistons ended up selecting Ausar Thompson, a guard-forward from the Overtime Elite league. The 20-year-old flashed some amazing talent in Overtime Elite, alongside his brother.

But now we’re seeing just how talented he could be. It’s only preseason, but Thompson is already showing why he deserved to be a top pick.

In three preseason games, Thompson is averaging 12 points, nearly nine rebounds and nearly four assists, shooting 50% from three, in about 30 minutes a game.

Those stats are pretty good for a rookie, but it’s not just the numbers that come through for Thompson. It’s his maturity on the court. The guy looks NBA ready.

There’s a reason new head coach Monty Williams is planning to immediately plug him into the starting lineup, seemingly over second-year guard Jaden Ivey.

It’s not just on offense, either. Thompson’s 111.5 defensive rating through preseason would have him ranked among the best defenders in the league, if the games were real.

Again, it’s just preseason, but Thompson looks ready for the big stage. Alongside Cade Cunningham and other weapons, the Pistons could make a jump this season.

The Pistons open the season on Oct. 25 in Miami, and at home on Oct. 28 vs. Chicago.