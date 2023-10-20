University of Michigan authorizes athletic liquor license requests, renovations

The Michigan Wolverines take the field to play the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted Thursday to allow the athletic department to apply for liquor licenses through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, and Yost Ice Arena.

According to a press release by athletic department, “The board also voted to implement licenses for Crisler and Yost as soon as possible for the current seasons. Implementation for Michigan Stadium will be voted on at a later date, and after careful consideration and review of data and the experiences at the other two venues.”

If the athletic department license requests are approved by the MLCC, alcohol sales could start at Crisler and Yost as early as Jan. 1, 2024.

“The athletic department would be responsible for developing procedures to ensure compliance with state of Michigan laws, Liquor Control Commission rules and regulations, and that all U-M policies related to alcohol are observed. These policies and procedures include measures to ensure alcohol is not served to anyone under the legal drinking age and that only qualified servers will be used to dispense alcohol,” the press release reads.

In addition to possible alcohol sales at the three athletic venues, alcohol would also be available for purchase at several non athletic events each year. Neither the university nor the athletic department have said how they would allocate revenue from alcohol sales, if the license requests receive approval.

In July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 247, which allows a board of regents (or another governing board) at a public university to apply for liquor or tavern licenses for athletic events.

Also on Thursday, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a renovation and expansion of the football locker room at Schembechler Hall, and a renovation of both the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms inside the Davidson Player Development Center.

In Schembechler Hall -- which was built in 1990 and last renovated in 2009 -- there will be improvements made to the football team locker, shower and team areas, and gender-inclusive locker facilities will be added. The anticipated cost of the project is $14 million and it will be funded by gifts to the athletic department. Construction should be completed in the summer of 2024.

The Davidson Player Development Center, built in 2011, will also see improvements to the both the men’s and women’s locker, shower and team areas, and there will also be gender-inclusive locker facilities added. The anticipated cost of this project is $10 million and it will also be funded by gifts to the athletic department. Construction should be completed in the fall of 2024.

For more information on potential athletic department alcohol sales and the projects at Schembechler Hall and the Davidson Player Development Center click here.