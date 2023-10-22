New Detroit Lions running back carted off field with injury after very first touch

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim is attended to during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, Md. – New Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field Sunday after getting injured on his very first professional touch.

Ibrahim was an elite player at the University of Minnesota, rushing for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns in five seasons. But he’s dealt with a handful of serious injuries, which is why the Lions were able to sign him as an undrafted free agent in May.

He was waived in August but was re-signed to the practice squad last week as the Lions deal with injuries to David Montgomery and Zonovan Knight.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds handled the running back duties in the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Ibrahim got his first NFL touch on a kickoff midway through the third quarter.

Ibrahim fielded the squib kick at the 15-yard line and returned it 21 yards to the 36. He stayed down on the field for several minutes, apparently due to an injury to his lower body.

The cart eventually came out and took Ibrahim to the tunnel. He gave two thumbs up on the way out, but it was still a very tough break for a player who had finally worked his way onto an NFL field.