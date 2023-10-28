Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson changes name to ‘Ceedy Duce’

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson changed his name to Ceedy Duce, according to reports.

Gardner-Johnson announced the change of his name Friday (Oct. 27) night on X (Twitter), and he said it wasn’t a stunt of some sort as he had court documents to back up the decision.

“Officially changing my name to Ceedy Duce court documents otw,” wrote Gardner-Johnson.

Officially changing my name to Ceedy Duce court documents otw 🙏🏾💯 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 27, 2023

Gardner-Johnson is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 17 at Ford Field.

The lost of his presence has been a significant blow to the Lions secondary as he was brought in to sow up the back end of the defense.

His presence was felt early as the 2023 offseason acquisition had 13 combined tackles through two games.

What do you think of the name change? How will the new name look on the back of Honolulu Blue next season?