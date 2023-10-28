70º
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson changes name to ‘Ceedy Duce’

Gardner-Johnson is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio, 2023 Rey Del Rio)

DETROITDetroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson changed his name to Ceedy Duce, according to reports.

Gardner-Johnson announced the change of his name Friday (Oct. 27) night on X (Twitter), and he said it wasn’t a stunt of some sort as he had court documents to back up the decision.

“Officially changing my name to Ceedy Duce court documents otw,” wrote Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 17 at Ford Field.

The lost of his presence has been a significant blow to the Lions secondary as he was brought in to sow up the back end of the defense.

His presence was felt early as the 2023 offseason acquisition had 13 combined tackles through two games.

What do you think of the name change? How will the new name look on the back of Honolulu Blue next season?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 and the Detroit Lions prepare to take the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (2023 Nic Antaya)

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

