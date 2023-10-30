5 player prop bets for Lions-Raiders Monday Night Football game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Oct. 30.

The 5-2 Lions enter the game in Detroit as seven-point favorites over the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions are coming off a blowout loss in Baltimore last week, while the Raiders lost big to the Bears last Sunday. Both teams will be looking to bounce back quickly.

Lions-Raiders spreads/odds:

Spread: Lions -7 (-112) Raiders +7 (-108)

Total: 45.5 (Over, -110, Under, -110)

Moneyline: Lions -340, Raiders +275

Lions-Raiders game prediction:

The Lions enter the game with the fourth-ranked offense by yards per game at 377. The Raiders have been allowing the 9th least yards per game, at 316.

The Raiders will have to lean on their defensive strength if they want any chance in this game. The Lions only mustered six points last week, so they’ll be hungry to get back on track offensively.

The Raiders enter the game as the 7th ranked pass defense, facing Detroit’s 6th ranked passing offense. The Raiders rushing defense has been lackluster, ranking in the bottom ten, while Detroit’s rushing attack ranks 10th best in the league.

Detroit will be without its starting running back, David Montgomery.

The biggest issue for Las Vegas entering the Monday Night game is their turnover problem. Vegas has the biggest turnover differential in the NFL, at -10, with a league-leading 12 picks thrown by Raiders quarterbacks. The Lions are +2 on the season in turnovers.

With the Lions at home, with a big home field advantage with crowd noise, and a big bounce back game potential for the NFC North leaders, Detroit should be able to handle the Raiders at home

Game prediction: Lions 31, Raiders 17 (Lions -7)

4 best Lions-Raiders prop bets:

Lions QB Jared Goff over 1.5 touchdowns (-162): The odds aren’t great for a payout but Goff and the Lions will be on the attack, mostly through the air vs. the Raiders without David Montgomery. Goff has 11 touchdowns on the season.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs over 25.5 receiving yards (-110): Gibbs will serve as the lead back for Detroit tonight, but he’s a big weapon on the flats, for screens and check downs for Jared Goff. Gibbs should rack up some decent yards through the air tonight.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs anytime TD (-105): Jacobs has been heating up after a slow start this season and could find himself with an easy goal-line touchdown at some point tonight. Anytime touchdown bets are always tough, but the return here is solid.

Lions WR Jameson Williams over 24.5 receiving yards (-110): The Lions have been working second-year wide out Jameson Williams into the offense more and more each week, and you can bet they’ll be sending him on some deep routes tonight at Ford Field. He could hit the over in one catch tonight.

Wild card bet: Detroit defensive touchdown is +550: With the Raiders so turnover prone, the Lions could find themselves sprinting toward the end zone with a pick-six or fumble return. The payout is nice here, but it’s still a long shot.