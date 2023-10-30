42º
Join Insider

Weather

Parts of Northern Michigan to see several inches of snow ahead of Halloween

Flurries expected in Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Weather, Northern Michigan
A snow plow. (Brett Carlsen, 2017 Getty Images)

Forget a white Christmas, parts of Michigan will be enjoying a white Halloween!

A clipper system is expected to bring some October snow to the Great Lakes region this week, creating winter-wonderland conditions for some trick-or-treaters.

In Southeast Michigan, we’re talking about flurries and maybe some dusting accumulation.

But up in the Northern Lower Peninsula, from Gaylord to Traverse City, and into the Upper Peninsula, they could see some real snow.

The most snow is expected in the Upper Peninsula, from Houghton up into Copper Harbor, with up to six inches of snow possibly by Tuesday morning.

Cities including Grand Marais, Munising, and Seney are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with up to five inches of snow possible.

Snow forecast for Oct. 30-31, 2023. (NWS Marquette)

For Northern Lower Michigan, a couple of inches of snow is possible on Monday, especially closer to the Gaylord area, with more accumulating snow chances on Tuesday closer to Petoskey.

NWS Marquette snow forecast. (NWS Gaylord.)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram