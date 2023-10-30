Parts of Northern Michigan to see several inches of snow ahead of Halloween

Forget a white Christmas, parts of Michigan will be enjoying a white Halloween!

A clipper system is expected to bring some October snow to the Great Lakes region this week, creating winter-wonderland conditions for some trick-or-treaters.

In Southeast Michigan, we’re talking about flurries and maybe some dusting accumulation.

But up in the Northern Lower Peninsula, from Gaylord to Traverse City, and into the Upper Peninsula, they could see some real snow.

The most snow is expected in the Upper Peninsula, from Houghton up into Copper Harbor, with up to six inches of snow possibly by Tuesday morning.

Cities including Grand Marais, Munising, and Seney are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with up to five inches of snow possible.

Snow forecast for Oct. 30-31, 2023. (NWS Marquette)

For Northern Lower Michigan, a couple of inches of snow is possible on Monday, especially closer to the Gaylord area, with more accumulating snow chances on Tuesday closer to Petoskey.