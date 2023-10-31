Detroit Lions extend primetime winning streak to 4 after defeating Raiders in bounce-back game on MNF

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with fans in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have extended their primetime game-winning streak to four after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Detroit found their footing early as the Raiders of the Lost Ark was swarmed by their defense inside the Lions den at Ford Field Monday (Oct. 30) night, but it was a slow start for both teams.

Defense

The highly anticipated game was sloppy and, at times, a snoozefest, as nobody wanted to take advantage of the other team’s mistakes.

The defense set the tone in the first half as Jimmy Garoppollo didn’t complete a pass to a wide receiver. His lone target went to superstar Davante Adams, which was intercepted by safety Kerby Joseph.

The interception was Garoppolo’s sixth straight in a game, which is the longest streak of his career. The turnover was also the Raiders 15th consecutive in a game.

The Lions defense accounted for six sacks while holding Las Vegas to 62 yards passing and 80 yards rushing with 61 of them coming from 2022 rushing leader Josh Jacobs who scored their lone offensive touchdown of the game.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Speaking of rushing, One Pride was rushing to a conclusion on the development of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs as he was not involved in the offense as much as a top-12 pick should have been, but MNF was his coming-out party.

Gibbs finished the day toting the rock 26 times for 152 yards and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 37 yards to put the league on notice that he was the next duel-threat running back reminiscent of Marshall Faulk.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff, while spotting the Raiders, a pick-six, finished the game completing 26-37 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Goff hit rookie tight end Sam LaPorta eight times for 57 yards and a score, while future superstar receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in receiving yards, catching six receptions for 108 yards.

The Lions had a +329 offensive advantage against the Raiders which is second largest yards diference in a single game in the 2023 season.

“I thought we played really well all across the board tonight,” said Goff. “We made some pretty critical mistakes on offense but we were able to overcome it and that’s what good teams do. The defense played their tales off today for us, and it gave some great opportunities. It was a full-team win. It was great.”

The Lions move into second in the NFC behind the high powered Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) heading into their week nine bye.

