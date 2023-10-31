39º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit Lions announce ‘First Class’ artist Jack Harlow as Thanksgiving game halftime performer

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Lions, Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving, Jack Harlow
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jack Harlow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz, 2023 Jeff Kravitz)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have announced that six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow as the performer for the 2023 Thanksgiving game halftime show.

The announcement came minutes before kickoff on Monday Night Football when the Lions played host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joining the “First Class” artist will be country duo The War And Treaty, who will be singing the national anthem, according to reports.

Detroit will take on the Green Bay Packers inside Ford Field on Thursday (Nov. 23) at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter