Detroit Lions announce ‘First Class’ artist Jack Harlow as Thanksgiving game halftime performer

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have announced that six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow as the performer for the 2023 Thanksgiving game halftime show.

The announcement came minutes before kickoff on Monday Night Football when the Lions played host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Just announced! @jackharlow will be the performer for our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon!



📰 https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3 pic.twitter.com/vMCAMpCFfk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2023

Joining the “First Class” artist will be country duo The War And Treaty, who will be singing the national anthem, according to reports.

Detroit will take on the Green Bay Packers inside Ford Field on Thursday (Nov. 23) at 12:30 p.m.