Lions trade for ex-Wolverines star, Detroit native WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Donovan Peoples-Jones is coming home.

The Detroit native and former Michigan football star was traded from Cleveland to the Lions ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. The Lions sent a 2025 sixth round pick to the Browns.

Peoples-Jones had a breakout season with the Browns last year, with more than 60 catches and three touchdowns. Cleveland’s offense has been pretty lackluster this year, and his stats have suffered.

Peoples-Jones will bring some added depth to the Lions wide receiver room alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.

Peoples-Jones played at Michigan from 2017 to 2020 before entering the 2020 NFL Draft. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

