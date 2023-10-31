Where NFC playoff picture stands as Lions enter bye week at 6-2

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions notched a big primetime win on Monday in Detroit, sending them to their bye week at 6-2.

Where does that leave them with the current NFC playoff picture?

Here are the current NFC playoff standings (As of Oct. 31, 2023):

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-1 Detroit Lions: 6-2 Seattle Seahawks: 5-2 Atlanta Falcons: 4-4 Wild card: Dallas Cowboys: 5-2 Wild card: San Francisco 49ers: 5-3 Wild card: Minnesota Vikings: 4-4

As you can see, the Lions are in the No. 2 spot right now, leading the NFC North. If the playoffs started today, Detroit would be hosting a playoff game vs. the Vikings.

This playoff picture is obviously going to change a lot. Seattle owns a tiebreaker vs. Detroit after beating them in Week 2, which will end up being a factor down the line.

The Lions also have a big game vs. Dallas in primetime in Week 17, which could be a big one for playoff positioning.

The Vikings likely won’t keep that Wild Card spot after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season.

The 49ers and Seahawks will probably go back and forth in that division until the last game.

Either way, the Lions enter the bye week in great position to not only make the playoffs, but to host a home playoff game, which would be a fun time in Detroit.

The Lions return from the bye on the road to play the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers. Detroit has the fourth easiest remaining schedule by win percentage.