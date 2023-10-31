NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Will the Lions make a move or stand pat?

The spookiest of NFL Trade Deadline days is upon us -- will the Detroit Lions be brave enough to make a move?

The Lions are among the handful of teams considered buyers in this year’s trade market, but the NFL deadline is not like the NBA’s -- there’s not typically a ton of activity on at the deadline.

But the Lions find themselves in position to make a run to the playoffs and into the playoffs this season, and could use the deadline to load up for the second half of the year.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m., just in time for trick or treating.

Biggest needs and possible targets for the Lions

Edge rusher alongside Aidan Hutchinson, possibly a wide receiver or running back, and probably a cornerback, due to injuries.

The biggest target for Detroit is probably an edge rusher -- Washington’s Chase Young or Montez Sweat are probably the key targets for Detroit here, as Washington prepares to move at least one of these guys.

The Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche and Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter are also names that have been floated as being on the trade block.

The Broncos are said to be selling big-time this deadline, so perhaps cornerback Patrick Surtain could be on the move, which would be an appealing grab for Detroit. Denver may also look to move wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could give the Lions another big offensive threat.

Do you think the Lions should make a move, or stand pat at the deadline? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update this story with the latest buzz as we see it.