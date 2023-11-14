Why Dan Campbell tells his family to wear diapers before some Detroit Lions games

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on and smiles before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Did you know Dan Campbell tells his family to wear diapers before some Detroit Lions games?

At least, that’s what he said Tuesday morning on the “Stoney & Jansen with Heather” show on 97.1 The Ticket.

Campbell was asked about his willingness to take risks in big moments, such as going for a 4th and 2 late in a tie game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

“I had a feeling going into that game we needed to be aggressive, and I loved our matchup offensively, and I just knew our guys would respond,” Campbell said. “Certainly, in that moment, it felt like the right thing to do.

“Here’s what I would say, I tell my family this: Wear a diaper before some of these games. I’ll give an alert, say, ‘Put ‘em on and be ready to roll.’”

Campbell and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley are known as two of the most aggressive head coaches in the NFL, and that was on display Sunday. They combined to attempt eight fourth down plays (and converted seven).

“I just knew we needed to be a little bit more aggressive,” Campbell said on 97.1. “Listen, this quarterback over there is a hell of a player, and that was the best game he’s played all season. He’s playing pretty good, but that’s the best one. I saw all his games this year, and I felt like that guy really showed up and had a day against us. So we needed to -- that’s where the game was going. We needed to score more points. Our offense had a big half, and they showed up.”

Diapers or not, Lions fans were happy with the result, as Jared Goff converted the fourth down to Sam LaPorta, setting up a game-winning field goal from Riley Patterson.

Lions fans were more than willing to wear blue ski masks when C.J. Gardner-Johnson asked for them, are diapers next?