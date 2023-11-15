Justin Fields expected to play vs. Detroit Lions this week -- here’s what we know

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Justin Fields is reportedly expected to play this weekend against the Detroit Lions. Here’s what we know about the situation.

Before injury

Before his injury, Fields was having a bit of a disappointing season for the Chicago Bears.

In the first five and a half games, he completed 61.7% of his pass attempts for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was averaging a career-high 7.4 yards per attempt, but also on pace to shatter his previous interception pace.

Fields was less efficient on the ground leading up to his injury, averaging just 5 yards per carry and finding the end zone once. His 39.5 rushing yards per game is well below last year’s average of 76.2 yards.

The Bears are 1-5 in games started by Fields this season. In their win over the Washington Commanders, he threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries.

What happened

Fields was injured just after halftime of Chicago’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. He got sacked by star Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter and didn’t return to the game.

It was announced that Fields had dislocated his thumb, and he ultimately missed the next four games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, said Fields was close to playing last Thursday against the Panthers, but was ultimately ruled out because of grip strength.

Last 4 games

Chicago went 2-2 without Fields, knocking off the Raiders and the Panthers. Tyson Bagent started under center all four games.

Bagent has been serviceable in Fields’ absence, completing 65.7% of his passes for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He’s also rushed for 109 yards and two scores, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

In the losses to the Chargers and the Saints, Bagent combined for two touchdowns and five interceptions. He also threw a pick after taking over for Fields in the Minnesota game.

Latest injury update

Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Fields is expected to play against the Lions on Sunday, as long as practice goes well.

That’s certainly good news for the Bears, who come into Detroit with a 3-7 record. Fields has given the Lions some problems in the past because of his running ability, and Bagent would have had a much harder time exposing that weakness.

The Lions are looking to improve to 8-2 this weekend and continue their pursuit of the top record in the NFC. The defense allowed 38 points and five straight touchdown drives against the Chargers last weekend, so it will try to bounce back against Fields and the Bears.