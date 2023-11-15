What Dan Campbell said about Jameson Williams starting to ‘earn his stripes’ for Detroit Lions

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions (R) talks with Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Jameson Williams hasn’t been as productive as Detroit Lions fans hoped this season, but Dan Campbell believes the young wide receiver is starting to earn his stripes.

“He’s improving,” Campbell said. “He feels like he’s one of the guys now. He’s part of the team. He’s one of the guys. He’s putting in a good day’s work. He’s physical. He’s tough.”

Williams was quiet in the box score Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching two passes for 18 yards. But he had a hard-fought touchdown called back by penalty, and also made a key downfield block on David Montgomery’s 75-yard touchdown run.

Those moments are key in earning the coaching staff’s trust, and Williams is slowly starting to earn more time on the field. He was even out there during the Lions’ game-winning field goal drive.

“The more that he earns his stripes here, the more opportunities he gets,” Campbell said. “Every time he makes a block like he does or he runs the routes he’s running, he makes some catches -- you just gain the trust of everybody around you.”

Williams has eight catches for 89 yards and one touchdown in the five games since returning from suspension. He missed the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy.

“His comfort level, his confidence level is going up,” Campbell said. “He’s in a good place right now. He’s improving. It’s a good thing. We’re proud of the way he went after it the other day.”