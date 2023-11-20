Aidan Hutchinson boots ball deep into Ford Field crowd after game-winning sack

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions leaves the field after a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Aidan Hutchinson made one of the biggest plays of the game while the Detroit Lions were coming back to beat the Chicago Bears, and afterward, he punted the ball deep into the raucous Ford Field crowd.

Hutchinson and the Lions’ defense have had a tough couple of weeks. They allowed five straight touchdown drives to end the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then had their share of struggles slowing down Justin Fields and the Bears.

But when it mattered most Sunday, the team’s defensive leader showed up. Chicago took possession with 29 seconds left and the Lions leading by 3 points. Fields dropped back to pass on the first play, but he was blindsided by Hutchinson, who knocked the ball loose.

Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright kicked the ball through the back of the end zone before Hutchinson could recover it for a score, but the damage was already done.

Ford Field, which had been completely silenced a few minutes earlier, went berserk, and in the heat of the moment, Hutchinson grabbed the football and booted it deep into the stands.

It was a fun moment. Hutchinson has had some memorable (and suggestive) pre-planned celebrations in his young NFL career, but this one was raw emotion. And maybe he took out a little frustration, too.

You can see the punt at the 12-second mark of the Lions’ video below.