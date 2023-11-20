Bernie Smilovitz: This was your proof that the Lions are for real

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

If you feel that at any moment these Detroit Lions will implode, stop that kind of thinking.

Sure, it’s been decades since they’ve won a division, but it’s going to happen this season. They could end up with a home playoff game, maybe even two. Delete whatever you have lived with in your mind about the Lions.

The proof came on Sunday when the Lions scored 17 points in the final 2 minutes and 59 seconds and beat the Bears. Now, if you want to be terribly honest, that would have never happened with the Lions of the past. If they were down in the 4th quarter, it was a pretty good bet that the bus was warmed up, and they were ready to leave.

But not anymore. You get the feeling that no matter the situation, the Lions have thought of nothing except trying to win, get back in the game, never give up, and make sure they’ve given their 110 percent.

Dan Campbell has taken this franchise and put it on his shoulders, and those are wide shoulders. He will carry, cajole, push, force, plead, beg (ain’t too proud to beg), and make them see they can win.

Now, if we can just get you, the fan, to believe it, we’ve got something!