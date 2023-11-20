‘He wants to punch himself in the face sometimes’: Jared Goff frustrated, but Lions not worried

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions calls out orders during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Dan Campbell is not worried about Jared Goff throwing three (almost five) interceptions during the Detroit Lions’ win over the Bears.

But he did say his starting quarterback can be a bit hard on himself.

“More than anything, I think he just wants to punch himself in the face sometimes,” Campbell said. “It’s more, like, ‘It’s alright.’ He gets frustrated with himself because things happen. They happen.”

Goff completed 23 of 35 passes Sunday for 236 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t a typical Goff performance -- after throwing just five picks in the first nine games, he came a few inches from doubling that total.

Goff threw interceptions on the first two drives of the game, and then nearly allowed a 98-yard pick six with an ill-advised throw at the goal line on the third possession.

He threw his third pick late in the third quarter, and then almost got picked off on an overthrow in the fourth.

But even after all that, Goff still managed to settle down and lead two touchdown drives in the final 4:15, and the Lions came out on top.

“At the very least, he’s going to be mentally tough and physically tough,” Campbell said. “You can always count on that. You can bank on that, and today, he showed his resiliency. When we needed those plays, he showed up in no-huddle mode. It was awesome.

“He never got frazzled, and honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him frazzled.”

One of the interceptions wasn’t completely on Goff because it was tipped at the line. Sam LaPorta also got bumped off his route on the first interception, but the throw sailed, so it might have been picked off either way.

However you look at it, Sunday was not Goff’s best day. But the Lions still found a way to win, and that’s a great sign.

“It was just one of those games, a little bit off on a couple things,” Campbell said. “The last one got batted. That’s out of his control, but sometimes you’re going to have those games.”