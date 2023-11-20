MONDAY HUDDLE: Breaking down all 8 high school state championship games at Ford Field

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Prep finals set for Ford Field this weekend

After three months of blood, sweat and tears for high school football teams around the state, we have finally reached state championship weekend at Ford Field.

It will have a different wrinkle this year, with Friday’s made-for-TV (at least when it was originally scheduled) college game between Penn State and Michigan State at Ford Field bumping the prep finals from its traditional Friday-Saturday spot to Saturday-Sunday.

Still, the new wrinkle doesn’t dampen the accomplishments of those who have reached the biggest stage for high school football in the state.

Here is a look at the matchups in all eight divisions.

Divison 1

Southfield A&T (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0), 7 p.m. Sunday — Southfield A&T is a terrific story because it is making its first ever championship game appearance. But two-time defending champ Belleville is playing on a different level.

Division 2

Muskegon (11-2) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday — The state’s most decorated program, Muskegon, will try to dethrone two-time defending state champ De La Salle.

Division 3

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-1) vs. Mason (13-0), 12:30 p.m. Sunday — Forest Hills Central lost in the D2 title game last year, while Mason is making its first ever finals appearance.

Division 4

Grand Rapids South Christian (10-3) vs. Harper Woods (10-3), 1 p.m. Saturday — South Christian is the defending state champ, while Harper Woods is playing in its first final.

Division 5

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Corunna (13-0), 4 p.m. Sunday — Catholic Central is seeking its third title in four years, but Corunna will be a formidable foe.

Division 6

Kingsley (11-2) vs. Almont (12-1), 4:30 p.m. Saturday — Kingsley last appeared in a state final in 2005, while Almont was last in a final in 2019.

Division 7

Menominee (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1), 9:30 a.m. Sunday — Lumen Christi is seeking its sixth title in eight years, while Menominee is trying to win its first title since 2007.

Division 8

Ubly (13-0) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0), 10 a.m. Saturday — This is a rematch of the title game last year, won 26-20 by Whiteford.

Grand Valley State ends Ferris State’s 3-peat bid

There will be a new national champion in Division II college football this year. Two-time defending champion Ferris State saw its bid for a 3-peat end at the hands of rival Grand Valley State, which followed up a regular-season win over the Bulldogs with a 21-14 triumph in a first-round playoff game on Saturday in Allendale.

Grand Valley State will host Pittsburg State on Saturday in the second round.

Alma advances in Division III playoffs

Another state team alive and well in the postseason is Alma, which earned a 32-17 win over DePauw in the first round of the Division III playoffs on Saturday.

Now 11-0 on the season, Alma will play at national runner-up Mount Union in the second round on Saturday.