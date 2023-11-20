What Dan Campbell said about Detroit Lions fans booing during close call against Bears

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Dan Campbell celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown during a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Dan Campbell was asked about Detroit Lions fans who booed the team at Ford Field during a close call against the last-place Chicago Bears.

For the vast majority of Sunday’s game, the Lions were outplayed by Justin Fields and the Bears, who possessed the ball for more than 40 minutes. It was a frustrating afternoon, at times, highlighted by a trio of interceptions thrown by Jared Goff.

Some of that frustration spilled over when the Lions were stuffed on a conservative run call, and also when Goff nearly threw a fourth pick.

Yes -- Goff, Dan Campbell, and the Lions sideline heard the boos. But it doesn’t sound like they took them personally.

“I mean, we got booed for -- I don’t know, what happened?” Campbell said. “There was a run. That’s part of the game. That’s all good. But no, it doesn’t affect (Goff) or us, or anything. We get it. So no, he was good. He never got frazzled, and honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him frazzled.”

The Lions ultimately came back and won the game, despite being down by 12 points late into the fourth quarter. So maybe those boos were a bit premature, especially considering this is the best Lions team in more than six decades.

But hey, cut this fan base some slack. They’ve been through a lot, they stayed loyal through many miserable winters, and they’ve traveled in droves all season.