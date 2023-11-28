Dan Campbell loves ‘doom and gloom’ surrounding Detroit Lions after loss

Benito Jones #94 of the Detroit Lions knocks the ball out of Jared Goff's #16 of the Detroit Lions hands during the game at Ford Field on November 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Dan Campbell said he loves that there’s “doom and gloom” surrounding the Detroit Lions after their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit wasn’t at its best last week during a pair of divisional matchups at Ford Field. The Lions needed a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to take down the last-place Chicago Bears and then got outclassed by the Packers.

Even though Detroit is 8-3 and 2.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North Division, there’s some uncertainty surrounding the team heading into the final six weeks.

“I’m not getting worried,” Campbell said. “I love this. I’m serious. I love this, and I love that it’s doom and gloom outside our building. We’ve got six to go. We’ve got an unbelievable opportunity, and I love it. I really do, so this is when we find out what we’re made of.”

There are two main culprits for Detroit’s struggles. The first is turnovers, specifically by Jared Goff. He threw three picks against the Bears and then coughed up a trio of fumbles against the Packers. Overall, the Lions have lost the turnover battle 7-1 over the past two games.

Aaron Glenn also has a big problem on his hands defensively. The Lions gave up five-straight touchdown drives to end the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after the bye week, and there were moments against the Bears and Packers where the Lions didn’t look any better.

But, again, Campbell isn’t hitting the panic button. He’s confident his team can get back on track, starting Sunday in New Orleans.

“You’re talking about the month of December, and this is where everybody -- there are teams that will begin to rise and teams that’ll fall out of this, and I love our team,” Campbell said. “I love where we’re at, and I know the guys that we have in the locker room. I know these coaches, so this’ll be good.”