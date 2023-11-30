Amon-Ra St. Brown shares hilarious story about awkward Jim Harbaugh moment

DETROIT – Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown shared a hilarious story about an awkward moment he had with Jim Harbaugh during a conversation with Michigan running back Blake Corum.

St. Brown had Corum on his podcast after Michigan’s win over Ohio State and asked him to share his favorite Harbaugh story. But first, St. Brown had one of his own.

When St. Brown was in high school, he was a five-star wide receiver considering USC, Michigan, and Notre Dame. He took an official visit to Michigan in 2017 and watched the Wolverines lose to Michigan State, 14-10.

“The next day, Harbaugh wants to bring us in his office,” St. Brown said. “He wants to talk to me and my boy, who’s being recruited, too. So I’m, like, ‘Bet.’ We go, they show us the facility, we get in his office. He sits down in the middle, and we sit down across from him, and he’s just sitting there in the middle with his legs crossed -- I swear to God, two minutes, not saying anything. Just looking around.

“Me and my homie are, like, ‘Is he about to say something?’ I’m thinking he’s going to start the conversation. He wants to recruit us. He wants us to come. He’s not saying nothing. Bro, I swear, he’s legs crossed like this, just looking around. Me and Julius are looking at each other, like, ‘I think we have to start the conversation.’ So we just start talking to him. Bro, it was so weird.”

St. Brown asked if Harbaugh is really like that.

“That’s Coach Harbaugh,” Corum said. “He’s different, for sure. I don’t know if he has to gather his thoughts before he says -- I don’t know. But he does that on a regular basis. Sometimes it can get a little awkward.”

“A little is an understatement,” St. Brown said. “It was two minutes of silence. I’m just looking around. I’m, like, ‘What are we doing? This might not be the school for me.’ I don’t know.”

Corum then told the story about Harbaugh’s pants catching on fire because he stood too close to a heater.

