Detroit Lions list 3 players on final injury report before battling Saints

Alex Anzalone doubtful

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW ORLEANS – The Detroit Lions listed three players on the injury report ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Alex Anzalone is doubtful after suffering a hand injury late in the loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day. He’s one of the leaders of the defense, and without him, the Lions would ask more of rookie Jack Campbell.

Left guard Jonah Jackson is questionable for Sunday, which is an upgrade over last week, when he missed both the Bears and Packers games.

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker was activated from the non-football injury list this week after tearing his ACL late in his final college season. He’s only just started practicing and obviously will not be active this weekend.

Here’s the full injury report from Friday’s practice:

  • Linebacker Alex Anzalone -- doubtful (hand)
  • Offensive guard Jonah Jackson -- questionable (ankle and wrist)
  • Quarterback Hendon Hooker -- out (knee)

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

