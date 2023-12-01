‘You can see why we acquired him’: Rookie QB Hendon Hooker returns to Detroit Lions practice

DETROIT – Dan Campbell said he can already tell why the Detroit Lions drafted Hendon Hooker, even though the rookie quarterback has only been back at practice for a few days.

Hooker, 25, was selected No. 68 overall by the Lions in the third round of this year’s draft. He was immediately placed on the non-football injury list because of a torn ACL late in his senior season at Tennessee.

While he was on the NFI list, Hooker by rule couldn’t be coached by members of the Lions’ staff. He could sit in on meetings, but that’s it.

The Lions finally activated Hooker this week, and Campbell said during Friday’s media availability that the rookie can start to feel more like he’s part of the team.

“It’s good to get him out there,” Campbell said. “I know he’s excited to be able to feel like he’s a part of the team, from his own perspective. It’s hard when you’re limited to meetings, and that’s about it. Then you go and rehab. So I know he’s excited to be out there.”

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions in 11 games last year at Tennessee. He also ran for 430 yards and five touchdowns. In total, he threw for over 6,000 yards and scored more than 60 touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers.

“We’re just in the beginning stages of it, but you can see just when he throws the ball why we acquired him,” Campbell said. “He’s got a poise about him and he’s got a really smooth delivery, tight spiral. But he’s just starting. He’s just starting, but it’s good to get him out there.”