Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin says leave due to loss of baby

(Derik Hamilton, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, on temporary leave from the team, said Friday that he and his wife lost their baby.

Larkin posted the news on his Instagram page:

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby. It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Larkin has missed the team’s last two games. It’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.

Larkin, 27, is a Metro Detroit native drafted by the Red Wings in 2014. He and his wife Kenzy announced their marriage earlier this year.