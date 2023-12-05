Detroit Lions place another defensive star on injured reserve

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have placed another defensive star on injured reserve.

Alim McNeill is Detroit’s top defensive tackle, with 16 solo tackles, 31 total tackles, and five sacks on the season. He has played in all 46 games for the Lions since being drafted in the third round in 2021.

McNeill injured his knee during the win over the Saints this weekend. He initially returned after limping off the field, but then was taken out a second time later in the game.

Now that he’s on IR, the Lions will be without McNeill for at least the next four games. It’s unclear if he could return for the final game of the regular season or the playoffs.

The Lions are already struggling to generate any pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and now their best interior pass-rusher is out. It’s a major blow for a defense that’s been tough to watch since the bye week.

Detroit also announced that veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Farniok have been signed to the practice squad.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor has been added to the active roster from the practice squad, and linebacker Raymond Johnson has been released.