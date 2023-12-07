Could Pistons break the all-time NBA record for longest losing streak? Maybe!

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Pistons are bad.

How bad are they, you ask?

They’ve lost 18 straight games, are in the midst of the longest losing streak in Detroit Pistons history, and are just a couple of loses away from breaking into the ten longest losing streaks in NBA history.

So, pretty bad.

Detroit has had two decent opportunities to end the streak against two teams right next to them in the NBA basement -- the Wizards and the Grizzlies. But in both, they decided the losing streak was more important. And so it persists.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently on our heels with a 15-game losing streak, but they’ll never catch us. Good luck trying!

The all-time longest losing streak in NBA history is owned by the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost 28 games from the end of the 2015-2016 season thru the start of the 2016-2017 season. That puts the Pistons just ten games away from tying history!

And it’s entirely possible, looking at the Pistons upcoming schedule, which is loaded with playoff contenders.

Dec. 8: @ Orlando

Dec. 11: vs. Indiana

Dec. 13: vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 15: @ Philadelphia

Dec. 16: @ Milwaukee

Dec. 18: @ Atlanta

Dec. 21: vs. Utah

Dec. 23: @ Brooklyn

Dec. 26: vs. Brooklyn

Dec. 28: @ Boston

Dec. 30: vs. Toronto

Just based on stats, their next best shot at winning will be vs. Utah at home on Dec. 21. Of course, they could shock the world and beat the Sixers or something -- it’s the NBA after all, sometimes weird things happen.

But if all holds, that Utah game will be pivotal in answering the question: Will the Pistons break the all-time NBA record for longest losing streak?