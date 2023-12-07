Detroit Lions injury updates: Frank Ragnow, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after sacking Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the game at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Raiders 26-14. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions provided injury updates Thursday on Frank Ragnow, Alex Anzalone, and Malcolm Rodriguez ahead of their game against the Bears.

According to Thursday’s updated report, Anzalone was a full participant in practice for the second-straight day. That’s great news considering Dan Campbell feared his top linebacker could be “out a little bit” after injuring his hand against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Anzalone missed the game against the Saints, but appears in position to return this weekend as the Lions head to Chicago.

The news is less positive for Ragnow, the team’s star center. Ragnow suffered an injury against the Saints and did not practice at all Thursday. He’s officially listed as having toe, back, and knee injuries.

Rodriguez, who has played both linebacker and fullback this season, was a limited practice participant for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue.

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker is also listed as a full participant, but that’s a formality. He’s only on the practice report because he was designated to return last week after rehabbing a knee injury from college.