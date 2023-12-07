Former Detroit Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez signs deal with new team

FILE - Detroit Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. Rodriguez opted out of the last three seasons and $49 million of his contract with the Tigers to become a free agent. Gene Mato confirmed his clients decision Saturday, Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez has signed a deal with a new team.

Jeff Passan, of ESPN, reports Rodriguez has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth $20 million annually. He was set to make $49 million over the next three seasons with the Tigers before opting out.

Rodriguez, 30, spent the last two seasons in Detroit. He posted a 3.58 ERA, 3.95 FIP, and 1.22 WHIP across 243.2 innings.

The Tigers tried to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline last season, but Rodriguez nixed the deal with his no-trade clause. At the time, general manager Scott Harris said the Tigers would try to resign him this offseason, but it’s unclear if they were heavily involved.

So far, Detroit’s offseason has consisted of signing free agent starter Kenta Maeda. The team probably needs at least one more starting pitcher.