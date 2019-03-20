A viewer's guide to Wednesday's NCAA Tournament First Four games

The NCAA basketball court at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 14, 2018. (WDIV)

DAYTON, Ohio - Wednesday is when the final two tickets will be punched for the Round of 64.

Here's a look at who's playing in the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

16 North Carolina Central vs. 16 North Dakota State

Both teams come into the game with an 18-15 record and both finishing third in their respective conferences during the regular season.

North Carolina Central is led by senior center Raasean Daavis (14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds) while North Dakota State is led by junior guards Vinnie Shahid (12.8 points, 2.7 assists) and Tyson Ward (12.3 points, 2.3 assists)

The game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on TruTV.

11 Arizona State vs. 11 St. Johns

Arizona State finished with a 22-10 record, good enough for second in the Pac-12 during the regular season, while St. Johns finished with a 21-12 record, which put it second in the Big East during the regular season.

The Sun Devils are led by sophomore guard Remy Martin (13.4 points, 5.1 assists) and freshman guard Luguentz Dortz (16.1 points, 2.3 assists). The Red Storm of St. Johns is led by juniors Shamorie Ponds (19.5 points, 5.2 assists) and Mustapha Heron (14.9 points, 1.3 assists).

The game will tip off around 9:10 p.m. ET on TruTV.

