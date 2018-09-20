Blackhawks will play top forwards in preseason game against Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will be back at it Thursday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks for a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.

On Wednesday night the Red Wings topped the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, in overtime. The Penguins were without their top players including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

RECAP: Rasmussen scores OT winner as Red Wings top Penguins, 3-2, in preseason

Thursday night's matchup against the Blackhawks won't be that way as Chicago plans to send out its top forwards.

Jonathan Toews will be joined by Alex DeBrincat and Chris Kunitz, according to NBC Chicago, and Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane will skate with Nick Schmaltz.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: FSD+, NHL

"I'm excited about it, ready for it," @filip_zadina on tonight's matchup with the Blackhawks. | #CHIvsDET pic.twitter.com/LvVcTeqiGu — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 20, 2018

Follow live score updates here:

