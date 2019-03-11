Detroit Lions reportedly sign former Steelers TE Jesse James

Jesse James celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on Nov. 8, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

James played his first four seasons with the Steelers, making 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns.

James, 24, has played his entire career in the state of Pennsylvania, being drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Penn State.

The Lions desperately needed a tight end this offseason after Luke Willson got the majority of snaps last year.

This is the fourth move for the Lions Monday. They signed wide receiver Danny Amendola in the morning before landing cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive end Trey Flowers in the afternoon.

