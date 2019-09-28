College Football

Texas State football vs. Nicholls: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bobcats battle Colonels

By Gracenote

Gresch Jensen #2 of the Texas State Bobcats throws against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Texas State Bobcats are battling the Nicholls State Colonels at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Colonels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Colonels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Colonels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on fieldturf.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 home games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Bobcats last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Colonels last 6 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Bobcats last 6 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Bobcats last 6 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-1 in Bobcats last 5 non-conference games.

