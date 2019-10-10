College Football

Texas State football vs. UL Monroe: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bobcats battle Warhawks

By Gracenote

Gresch Jensen #2 of the Texas State Bobcats throws against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Texas State Bobcats are battling the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

TV: ESPNU at 9:15 p.m. Thursday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Warhawks are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Warhawks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Bobcats are 4-1-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
  • COLD: Warhawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 Thursday games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 conference games.
  • HOT: Under is 8-1 in Warhawks last 9 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Bobcats last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Warhawks last 8 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.

