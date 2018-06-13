Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera out for season with ruptured tendon in bicep

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera will miss the rest of the 2018 season after rupturing a tendon in his bicep, the team revealed Tuesday.

Cabrera left the game against the Minnesota Twins after hurting his arm on a swing. It was announced that he will need season-ending surgery.

Cabrera was hitting .301 this season with three home runs and 11 doubles.

The Tigers are 31-37 and in third place in the American League Central Division.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.