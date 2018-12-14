Former Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen opens up for first time since reported fight with Mario Impemba

DETROIT - Former Detroit Tigers television broadcaster Rod Allen opened up Friday for the first time since a reported altercation with partner Mario Impemba that led to the end of their tenure.

Allen joined Fox Sports Detroit as the Tigers' color commentator in 2002 and spent 16 years in the booth with Impemba.

On Sept. 4, after the Tigers' game against the White Sox in Chicago, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation. Sources told Local 4 that Allen assaulted Impemba from behind and choked him after an argument.

It was announced in October that Impemba and Allen wouldn't return to the Tigers' broadcast booth in 2019, ending their 16-year tenure.

Allen tweeted a statement to "Detroit Tigers fans everywhere" at 2:26 p.m. Friday.

You can read Allen's full post below.

"Dear Detroit Tigers fans everywhere:

"It has been an honor and a privilege of my life, first as a player on the '84 championship team, and, for the last 16 years, in the broadcast booth, to serve you. Detroit Tigers fans are literally all over the world and, in my judgment, represent the most knowledgeable fan base of any franchise in any sport anywhere.

"It was your passion and love for the Tigers' organization and the game of baseball that has fueled and sustained me. I felt it when the lights came on in the booth prior to the first pitch until they were turned off post-game. I cherished the opportunity to share my knowledge of the game I love so much (and my 'Rodisms'). Together, we had way too much fun. I will always be grateful you welcomed me into your homes, your Tigers experiences and, indeed, your lives.

"I will forever remember the hundreds of thousands of extraordinarily kind comments you gave me throughout the years, and especially the last three months.

"While the circumstances ending my tenure in our city are most unfortunate, you should know all early media accounts were not accurate. Please know I take pride in being an honorable person and the professional approach I have taken to the job that I did for you each day.

"It was important to me I afford Fox the respect of releasing their statement first before making any comment personally. With their announcement now made, I thank Fox Sports Detroit and the entire Detroit Tigers organization and the Ilitch family for providing me the platform I've had for the last 16 seasons. You have my eternal gratitude. Above all, I think you, the fans. My family and I appreciate you very much!

"I see you, Detroit. Thank you for everything!"

Impemba released a Twitter statement on Wednesday. He hadn't tweeted since Sept. 3, the day before the reported altercation.

Here's Impemba's full post:

"The last three months have been challenging for both myself and my family. I would like to thank the countless Tigers fans who have reached out to me to offer support. I would also like to thank my broadcasting colleagues who have provided both support and encouragement.

"It was always my intention to return to the Tigers booth in 2019, but that decision was out of my hands.

"As a native Detroiter, I grew up in this city and chose to raise my family here. I will always view Detroit as my home.

"I have spent 32 years building my professional reputation in broadcasting and stand by that reputation today. I truly appreciate the opportunity I had to broadcast for my home town team the last 17 seasons.

"I look forward to what the new year may bring and to my next opportunity. Again, to those that have reached out, thank you for all of your support."

To all Tigers fans: pic.twitter.com/0OkfXzX5BM — Mario Impemba (@mario_impemba) December 12, 2018

