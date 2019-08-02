Former Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos breaks up no-hitter in first game with Chicago Cubs

Nicholas Castellanos #6 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after breaking up a no hitter with a single off of Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 1, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by…

ST. LOUIS - Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos was a unique type of hero in his first game with the Chicago Cubs, breaking up a no-hitter and recording the only hit of the entire game for his new team.

Castellanos batted second for the Cubs on Thursday as they battled NL Central co-leader St. Louis for sole possession of first place.

Castellanos walked in his first plate appearance and struck out to lead off the fourth inning. When he came to the dish with two outs in the top of the sixth, the Cubs were still without a hit against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty quickly got ahead in the count 1-2, but Castellanos fouled off a couple of two-strike sliders and laid off another before hitting the seventh pitch of the at-bat to right field for a single.

That would end up being Chicago's only hit of the game. Kyle Schwarber was the only other player to reach base, walking in the fifth inning.

It was by far the most meaningful game Castellanos has played in since 2016, but he likely didn't expect to be an offensive hero with a single, a walk, a strikeout and a line out.

Nicholas Castellanos #9 says goodbye to Jordy Mercer #7 of the Detroit Tigers in the dugout after being traded to the Chicago Cubs during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 31, 2019 in Anaheim,…

Meanwhile, the Tigers' offense exploded Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after Castellanos was traded.

Detroit scored nine runs on nine hits and five walks, including a home run and two walks from catcher Jake Rogers in his second career game.

Wednesday was the Tigers' best offensive output since July 12, a 12-8 win over the Royals. Castellanos hit a double and a single, and struck out three times in six at-bats that game.

