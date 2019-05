DETROIT - The 2019 Detroit Grand Prix races on to Belle Isle this weekend.

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the event in the video above.

The event is May 31 through June 2.

Admission to the race is free Friday. See the schedule of events here and see full coverage of the Grand Prix here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.