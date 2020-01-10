Sad data: Detroit had worst calendar year in history of American sports

DETROIT – Welp, here is our nightmare.

Someone took the time to go back and collect all the data that shows just how bad 2019 was for Detroit sports teams. How bad, you ask? How about it being the worst year in the history of professional American sports?

Yes, that bad.

A gentleman (a.k.a. jerk) named Dave Hogg did the research and found:

“The 226 losses suffered by the four Detroit teams in calendar year 2019 are not only the most in Detroit sports history, but also the most of any city or market in any calendar year in the history of North American professional sports.”

Thanks, Dave. Appreciate it.

Here’s each of Detroit’s four major sports franchise’s records in the calendar year of 2019:

Detroit Lions: 3-12-1 (haha ... #sol)

Detroit Red Wings: 32-40 (Dead Wings have returned)

Detroit Pistons: 41-41 (wow, better than it could have been)

Detroit Tigers: 47-114 (just forget it)

The last major championship for Detroit was back in 2008 when the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup. The Pistons won the title in 2004, and that seems like so long ago now, doesn’t it?

And yeah, the Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship feels like it could have happened in 1884, honestly. There are two generations now that aren’t old enough to have seen it or remember it.

As for the Lions, well, do we have to?

Here’s the real problem: 2020 does not promise to be much better. The Red Wings are bottoming out in their rebuild mode. The Tigers are pretty much doing the same. The Pistons are about to implode (again). The Lions are ... again, do we have to?

