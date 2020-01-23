Coaches from 40 colleges hope to nab West Bloomfield 5-star football recruit

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The second-ranked high school football running back in the nation calls Metro Detroit home, and he has already gotten offers from 40 schools.

Donovan Edwards is a junior at West Bloomfield High School.

When Edwards got to high school, coach Ron Bellamy, who has known him since he was in third grade, moved him to the running back position, telling him he probably wouldn’t be a quarterback at the next level.

“We’ve always had a special relationship. So grateful for Coach Bellamy,” Edwards said.

He’s excelled in the position -- as a sophomore, he had 850 rushing yards. This past season, he had 1,300 rushing yards, 500 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns.

“He’s a man amongst boys,” Bellamy said. “He’s a team player. He had a great year.”

When Sept. 1, 2019, hit and college coaches could finally reach out to Edwards, they immediately did.

“I’ve never received so many texts,” Edwards said.

Coaches from across the country want the five-star recruit. Last week, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Alabama’s Nick Saban traveled to West Bloomfield to visit with Edwards.

Edwards said he isn’t ready to make a decision just yet. He wants to visit the schools before deciding.