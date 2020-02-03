46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

46ºF

Local Sports

Filip Zadina out of Red Wings lineup with lower-body injury

Rookie forward expected to miss several games

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Filip Zadina, Zadina, Red Wings, Detroit Red Wings, NHL, Red Wings Injuries, Hockey, NHL News, Red Wings News, Andreas Athanasiou, Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL
Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Filip Zadina is expected to be out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury, the teams announced Sunday.

Zadina, 20, has played 28 games with the Red Wings this season, compiling 8 goals and 7 assists. He apparently injured his foot or ankle during the weekend’s home-and-home games against the New York Rangers.

The 6th overall pick of the 2018 draft also has 16 points in 21 games played for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings announced forward Andreas Athanasiou was set to return to the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He hasn’t played since Dec. 29 due to a lower-body injury.

Athanasiou has 5 goals and 14 assists through 36 games played this season. This has been a disappointing campaign for the forward who scored 30 goals for the Red Wings in 2018-19.

Here’s what’s on Detroit’s schedule:

  • Feb. 3, 2020 -- 7:30 p.m. vs. Philadelphia
  • Feb. 6, 2020 -- 7 p.m. @ Buffalo
  • Feb. 7, 2020 -- 7 p.m. @ Columbus
  • Feb. 9, 2020 -- 12:30 p.m. vs. Boston
  • Feb. 11, 2020 -- 7 p.m. @ Buffalo
  • View the rest of the schedule here.

Read more: Red Wings trade bait -- who gets moved before deadline?

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: