Filip Zadina out of Red Wings lineup with lower-body injury

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Filip Zadina is expected to be out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury, the teams announced Sunday.

Zadina, 20, has played 28 games with the Red Wings this season, compiling 8 goals and 7 assists. He apparently injured his foot or ankle during the weekend’s home-and-home games against the New York Rangers.

The 6th overall pick of the 2018 draft also has 16 points in 21 games played for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings announced forward Andreas Athanasiou was set to return to the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He hasn’t played since Dec. 29 due to a lower-body injury.

Athanasiou has 5 goals and 14 assists through 36 games played this season. This has been a disappointing campaign for the forward who scored 30 goals for the Red Wings in 2018-19.

