Clinton Township teen finishes senior year bowling season with perfect game
Nathan Kadlitz rolls 300
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township teen ended his senior year bowling season on quite a note this weekend.
Nathan Kadlitz, 17, bowled a 300 on Sunday.
The Chippewa Valley High School senior rolled the perfect game during a tournament, before his last high school meet Monday.
He was on the lane using his new ball when he hit his 300.
“Coach and I told him not to get that ball, but he did it anyway,” said Mike Treece, the head coach of Chippewa Valley bowling.
Maybe it was a good luck charm for the teen who has aspired to bowl a perfect game?
“I felt pretty good. You never want to make too many moves,” Kadlitz said. “Now I have to get some more … I’ve been wanting to roll a perfect game, and now I do in my senior season.”
The season is now over, but regionals are held the last weekend of the month. The top 10 singles bowlers will advance to the state tournament.
